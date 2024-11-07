Increasing Black Smoke can cause risk of heart attack, know how to prevent it from doctor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Increasing Black Smoke can cause risk of heart attack

The increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR is proving to be fatal. The black smoke spread in the air not only makes the lungs sick but also damages the heart. Breathing in polluted air increases the risk of heart attack. Due to pollution, the level of smoke, dust, and harmful gases increases in the air. The harmful black smoke emitted from firecrackers is entering your body through the air, which is proving to be very dangerous for your health. Respiratory, asthma, and heart patients should take special precautions in this pollution. Know from the doctor which organs are being affected by pollution and how to avoid it.

Dr Bhumesh Tyagi, Professor of the Internal Medicine Department of Sharda Hospital, says that after Diwali, cold and changing weather affect health. Secondly, pollution has a direct effect on health. In this season, problems like shortness of breath, cough, and sore throat bother you. Pollution also affects your immunity. Due to this, all the organs are affected. This smoke causes damage to the lungs. The problem of asthma and bronchitis patients increases further.

Pollution is dangerous for the heart

Increasing air pollution has a bad effect not only on the lungs but also on the heart. The toxic elements found in the air cause inflammation in the blood vessels. This leads to blood clotting. This condition creates the risk of heart attack and brain stroke.

Eye problems due to pollution

Due to increased pollution, harmful gases like nitrogen and sulfur increase in the air. This causes problems like irritation in the eyes, itching in the eyes, and redness of the eyes.

What to do to avoid Pollution?

You can adopt some effective home remedies to avoid pollution. First of all, whenever you go out of the house, wear an N-95 mask. Take steam daily. Use an air purifier to purify the air inside the house. Do exercise for some time inside the house. Drink as much water as possible. Eat food rich in Vitamin C. Keep detoxing the body.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

