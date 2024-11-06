Increasing air pollution can cause eye problems, follow THESE 5 prevention tips for optical care

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Increasing air pollution can cause eye problems

By the time November and December arrive, the air of many metro cities including Delhi NCR starts changing. During winter, due to many reasons, this air gets polluted, which starts damaging our bodies in different ways. Along with this, the increasing air pollution makes us vulnerable to many diseases and has a deep impact on our physical health as well as mental health.

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting, an organization of the Government of India that provides information on air quality, the AQI level in Delhi-NCR is increasing day by day. These days the AQI in Delhi NCR has reached 350, which is very harmful to a person's health. The quality of air affects our health including lungs, skin, brain, and eyes. And, if you are suffering from eye problems due to pollution, follow these prevention tips for optical care:

1 Staying hydrated will benefit your eyes

Keeping yourself hydrated before or while stepping out in polluted air is essential not just for your eyes but for overall health. Staying hydrated is very important for tear production, as it helps to ensure an adequate amount of tears. This ensures that enough tears are produced to wash away the pollutants that come in contact with your eyes and the irritation caused by them, thereby reducing the risk of irritation, dryness, and redness in the eyes due to air pollution.

2 Wear UV Protected Eyewear

Wearing UV-protected glasses can also help manage eye problems caused by exposure to poor-quality air. Air pollution often contains dust, eye allergens, and very fine particles that can irritate the eyes. Protective glasses help reduce the irritation and discomfort caused by these irritants, thereby providing relief to the eyes.

3 Use eye drops

Lubricating eye drops helps relieve dryness, irritation, and discomfort caused by air pollution. Putting preservative-free eye drops specially designed for dry eyes can provide some relief.

4 Wash your eyes with cold water from time to time

After coming in contact with polluted air, you should wash your eyes with water repeatedly, by doing this, if there are any harmful particles in the eyes or eyelids, they will be removed and your eyes will remain healthy.

5 Use an air purifier

Using an air purifier in your home helps reduce indoor air pollution, creating a cleaner environment that benefits your overall health, including your eye health.

