High Uric Acid? Eat THIS white thing on an empty stomach in the morning to remove purine deposits from joints

The problem of high uric acid is increasing rapidly among people with lifestyle diseases. The reason for this is considered to be wrong eating habits and a bad lifestyle. Uric acid is a waste material that is present in everyone's body. Uric acid is formed by the breakdown of a chemical called purine. Although the kidney removes uric acid through urine. But when there is a decrease in kidney function or the amount of uric acid starts increasing, it starts accumulating in the joints in the form of crystals. Which causes joint pain, swelling, and difficulty in walking.

To control uric acid, you can adopt some home remedies along with changes in diet. If uric acid increases, eating two cloves of garlic every morning on an empty stomach will give a lot of relief. Yes, eating garlic can control increased uric acid. Know how beneficial garlic is in high uric acid and how to consume it.

Benefits of Garlic in Uric Acid

Consumption of garlic can prove beneficial for patients with high uric acid. Eating garlic can reduce the level of uric acid in the body. Garlic is rich in antioxidants that reduce oxidative stress and help control uric acid. Garlic also has anti-inflammatory properties which reduce inflammation and relieve joint pain. Eating garlic daily improves the digestive system. Eating garlic detoxifies the body and keeps blood pressure and cholesterol normal. Garlic contains allicin, a compound that reduces uric acid. Garlic is also beneficial for arthritis and gout patients.

How to Eat Garlic in High Uric Acid?

Although you can include garlic in your diet in any form. However, a uric acid patient gets more benefits by eating raw garlic on an empty stomach in the morning. Peel two cloves of garlic and chew them with lukewarm water in the morning. If you want, you can also eat garlic with tea. You have to eat garlic regularly for a few days. This will effectively control uric acid. Along with this, eating garlic will also keep your blood pressure under control and reduce cholesterol.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy).

