When Riddhima Kapoor grooved to 'Jamal Kudu' song with mother Neetu Kapoor | WATCH

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram handle and shared a videom of herself dancing to 'Jamal Kudu' song from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. The video is captivating the attention of many as it also features both Ranbir and Riddhima's mother Neetu Kapoor shaking a leg with the latter, showcasing family bonding and fun. The duo recreated the iconic dance moves from the iconic song. The song, known for its catchy beats and the fun challenge of balancing a glass on the head while dancing, took the internet by storm when it was unveiled last year.

In the video shared by Riddhima, she is seen balancing a plate on her head while performing on the hook step of the song. Riddhima shared the video on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Good vibes: happen on the dance floor only with my mummy," giving fans a glimpse into their close-knit mother-daughter relationship.

See the video:

The song 'Jamal Kudu' itself has become an anthem since Animal's release last year. Featuring Bobby Deol's larger-than-life entry, it has resonated with fans for its upbeat rhythm and the unique hookstep that has people everywhere trying to recreate the moves on social media.

Despite Bobby had no dialogue in the film due to his mute character, his role garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The song comes during Bobby's entry in the film when he is all set to get married for the third time.

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is currently part of the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3, which also stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

