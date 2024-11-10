BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi users attention! TRAI warns of new scams targeting mobile users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY New scam

Cybercrimes are becoming a significant issue in India, with scammers tricking people out of large sums of money. These criminals use various tactics to deceive their victims. In some cases, they threaten to cut off essential services like electricity or internet access, or they falsely claim that the victim is involved in illegal activities. By creating a sense of panic, they manage to steal large amounts of money.

Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned mobile users about a new type of scam. In this scam, the caller tells the victim that their mobile service will be disconnected by TRAI and trick them into paying a large sum of money. This is a scam, and TRAI urges everyone to be cautious and to report any suspicious calls using the Sanchar Saathi portal.

Rising Digital Arrest in India

India reported a financial loss of approximately Rs 120.3 crore due to a ‘digital arrest’ scam from January to April 2024, according to government data. This information was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 115th episode of Mann Ki Baat on October 27, where he highlighted the increasing concerns regarding cybercrime.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) indicated that around 7.4 lakh cybercrime complaints were received in the first quarter of 2024. This contributes to a total of 15.56 lakh complaints recorded in 2023, marking a significant increase from 9.66 lakh in 2022 and 4.52 lakh in 2021. Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), noted that losses attributed to cybercrimes during this period included Rs 1,420.48 crore from trading scams, Rs 222.58 crore from investment scams, and Rs 13.23 crore from romance/dating scams.

Digital arrest scams, a recent method employed by cybercriminals, typically begin with a phone call to the victim, alleging their involvement in a crime related to illegal goods or contraband. The scammers impersonate law enforcement officers via video calls and demand payment to prevent arrest or legal action, leading victims to transfer significant amounts of money in an effort to avoid potential legal repercussions.

