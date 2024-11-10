Baba Siddique murder case: Shooter Shiva, prime accused, arrested near Nepal border in UP's Bahraich

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Main accused Shiva and four his associates arrested from Bahraich

Baba Siddique murder case: In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Uttar Pradesh Police and Mumbai Police, in a joint operation, arrested the prime accused shooter Shiv Kumar alias Shiva near the Nepal border in Bahraich. The STF team from UP and Mumbai held Shiva along with his four associates when they were attempting to flee Nepal.

Who is shooter Shiv Kumar?

Shiva, a resident of Gandara in Bahraich, was involved in the high-profile murder. He was absconding since the murder and he was present on when the crime was committed. Shiva is the same accused who succeeded in escaping from the scene. Police suspect that Shiva had the most information about the case and now he can be the main link for further investigation in this case.

Total 23 accused arrested so far

Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in the case related to the murder of NCP leader Siddique. So far, 23 persons have been arrested in the case.

Aditya Gulankar (22) and Rafique Niyaz Shaikh (22) , both residents of Karvenagar area of Pune city were taken in custody as they were in contact with Pravin Lonkar, one of the alleged conspirators, and another accused Rupesh Mohol, an official said.

Lonkar and Mohol, both already arrested, allegedly handed over a 9 mm pistol with ammunition to Gulankar and Shaikh, he said, adding that they were to be used in the crime.

The pistol was recovered during the probe while efforts were on to trace the ammunition.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol, believed to be living in Canada, was allegedly behind the murder of Siddique (66), a former Maharashtra minister, who was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12. However, the motive of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

(Report by Bachche Bharti)

