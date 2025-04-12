WhatsApp down: Users report issues with status updates, messaging Some users have reported outage issues on the instant messaging platform WhatsApp. This comes after a UPI outage that lasted for 2-3 hours around noon.

On Saturday evening, some users of the messaging platform WhatsApp experienced issues with the app. Many reported challenges in uploading statuses and sending messages. Data from DownDetector, a service that monitors outages by gathering user-reported information, indicated that at least 597 complaints concerning WhatsApp were logged by 5:22 PM. Among these complaints, 85 percent were related to difficulties in sending messages, while 12 percent involved general app issues, and 3 percent were linked to login problems.

A user on X questioned whether WhatsApp was down, expressing frustration that their attempt to upload a status was taking an unusually long time. There was no immediate response from WhatsApp regarding the outage. Additionally, some users reported similar issues with Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by Meta. One user asked another if the app was down, mentioning that they were having trouble sending messages, as they seemed to be stuck and not going through.

This outage follows a significant disruption in late February, when users worldwide faced major connectivity issues with WhatsApp, including difficulties in sending messages, using WhatsApp Web, and making calls. On that occasion, DownDetector recorded over 9,000 complaints.

Earlier the same day, many users also faced a nationwide outage with digital payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has since been resolved for most users.

Reports indicate that there were about 1,168 complaints regarding problems with UPI (Unified Payments Interface) by noon. Users of Google Pay reported 96 issues, while those using Paytm noted 23 problems. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recognised that UPI was facing some technical difficulties, which were causing some transactions to fail. They are actively working to fix these issues and promised to provide updates soon. They also apologised for the trouble this has caused for users.

