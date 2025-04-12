Millions of mobile users hit as this company removes offer from its 2 popular plans BSNL has made a notable announcement regarding its services. The company has decided to discontinue the Holi offer associated with two of its popular long-term plans.

There's some unfortunate news for millions of mobile users grappling with costly recharge plans. Until now, many have turned to BSNL for relief from the high rates charged by private companies. However, the government-owned operator has recently dealt a blow to its customers by removing Holi offer from two of its most popular recharge plans. Specifically, the plans affected are priced at Rs 1499 and Rs 2399, and this change is expected to impact a vast number of users.

If you're considering a recharge with BSNL, it's important to note that the Rs 1499 and Rs 2399 plans will now come with reduced validity. Although the validity periods have changed, the benefits associated with these plans will remain unchanged.

These long-term recharge options have gained significant popularity among millions of users, especially following previous validity extensions, which helped BSNL attract a large influx of new customers in a short span of time.

According to the latest reports, BSNL has updated the validity for its Rs 1499 and Rs 2399 plans. During the Holi offer, the Rs 1499 plan offered customers a full 365 days of validity, but it has now been cut down to just 336 days. Meanwhile, the Rs 2399 plan, which used to provide 425 days of validity, will now offer only 395 days.

BSNL’s Rs 1499 plan now provides 336 days of validity, which includes unlimited calling to all local and STD networks. In terms of data, customers will receive just 24GB for the entire duration. Additionally, users benefit from 100 free SMS daily. This plan is particularly economical for those who don’t require much internet data.

As for the Rs 2399 prepaid recharge plan, it now comes with 395 days of validity. Similar to the previous plan, it offers unlimited calling across all networks and 100 free SMS every day. For those who are heavy data users, this plan provides up to 2GB of data daily. If you're feeling the pinch from the expensive offerings of private companies, BSNL’s budget-friendly plans could provide you with a much-needed respite.

