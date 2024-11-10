Sunday, November 10, 2024
     
Arsh Dalla, Khalistani terrorist, arrested in Canada amid diplomatic tensions with India: Sources

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla has been arrested in a shootout case that occurred in October 27,28.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Ottawa (Canada) Updated on: November 10, 2024 17:17 IST
Arsh dalla arrested
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla

Arsha Dalla, a Khlaistani terrorist and close aide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has been arrested in Canada, the sources said. Dalla, a resident of Punjab's Moga, was taken into custody over a shootout in Canada on October 27-28. Indian security agencies have also received information that a shootout took place in Canada on 27-28 October in which Arsh Dalla was also present and he has been taken into custody

Indian security agencies are looking into more details and facts about the development. However, officially the Canadian police or government has not confirmed the arrest or detention. According to sources in Indian security agencies, Dalla lives in Canada with his wife.

