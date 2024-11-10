Isha Koppikar finally breaks silence on divorce with Timmy Narang, says 'it was irresponsible of him..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Isha and Timmy tied the knot in 2009.

Isha Koppikar got divorced from Timmy Narang last year and it has been nearly a year. After 14 years of marriage, Isha moved out of Timmy's house in Pali Hill. Now, in a recent interview, Bollywood's 'Jhakaas' girl has finally broken her silence on her divorce and also talked about new beginnings and moving on with her life. Isha and Timmy tied the knot in November 2009 and parted ways in November in 2023. They both welcomed their first child in 2014 and named their daughter Rianna.

Isha Koppikar breaks silence on divorce

In an interview with Bombay Times, Isha opened up about her divorce a year ago and said, ''I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart. It was his decision, he said, This is not working out'. And I said, 'Okay, fine'. Then, we just parted ways. Only mature people can take decisions like these...It was easy for me not to give him a divorce, but that would go against my values. We separated amicably. It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I'm very spiritual. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water.''

Isha says Timmy was 'irresponsible'

In the same interview, Isha also talked about how Timmy was 'irresponsible' in breaking the news suddenly without doing it the way she wanted for their daughter. ''It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it,'' she added.

Isha on her future

The actress also opened up about her future endeavours and said that she is currently focusing on her work. ''Right now, I am only thinking about work. I am back in the game. I have been out there meeting people. For a long time, people didn’t even know that I wanted to work because, unfortunately, in this industry, they think the minute you are married to an industrialist, you don’t want to work. So now, I’m actually going to offices and meeting directors, and I’m getting a fabulous response. I am focused and I will work hard,'' she said. On the work front, Isha last featured in a Tamil-language science fiction film titled Ayalaan, playing the supporting role of Eliza.

