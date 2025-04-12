'Will never return to our country again': US asks foreign nationals staying over 30 days to register with govt White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, in a statement on Friday, said, 'All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government.' In case of failure, she added that the person runs the risk of getting deported, arrested, or fined.

The United States on Friday asked all foreign nationals staying in the country for over 30 days to register with the federal government and carry proof of registration at all times or face strict penalties, including fines, imprisonment, and deportation. According to the new rules, which apply to foreign nationals as well as visa holders and legal permanent residents, those staying in the US for over 30 days must register if they lack valid documentation.

'Register or get deported': White House's stern warning

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the latest measure was about national security and law enforcement. Briefing reporters, she said, "All foreign nationals present in the United States longer than 30 days must register with the federal government."

"Failure to comply with this is a crime punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both. If not, you will be arrested, fined, and deported, never to return to our country again," she added.

Earlier, a federal judge allowed the Trump administration to move forward with its move to make registrations mandatory.

Department of Homeland Security asks foreign nationals to register

The Department of Homeland Security officials, immediately after the ruling, emphasised in a news release that the deadline to register for those who've already been in the country for 30 days or more is Friday (April 11) and that going forward, the registration requirement would be enforced to the fullest.

Homeland Security officials in an announcement on February 25 emphasised that all people in the United States illegally register with the federal government and said those who didn't self-report could face fines or prosecution.

People registering have to provide their fingerprints and address, and parents and guardians of anyone under age 14 must ensure they are registered.

The Trump administration has argued that the registration requirement has always existed and that officials are simply enforcing it for everyone.

Several groups stand in opposition

However, the move was also opposed by certain groups, who allege that the registry puts people who work, contribute to the economy and have deep family ties in America into a deep bind.

The Trump administration has already asked people subject to the registration requirement to create an account on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website.

(With inputs from AP)

