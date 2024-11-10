Virat Kohli protects wife Anushka Sharma and kids from paparazzi at airport, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday early morning. He was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, as were leaving the country. It is very normal for a cricketer with a stature like Kohli to be surrounded by his fans and paparazzi in public and that is what happened when he arrived at the airport. A video of the former Indian skipper is doing rounds on social media wherein he is seen protecting his family from the paparazzi.

In the viral clip, Virat is seen asking the paps to not turn their cameras towards Anushka and kids who already have entered the airport. ''Uss taraf camera nahi karna,'' Virat is heard in the video. However, Virat was later seen obliging for photos for the paps. He also posed with some fans at the airport before leaving.

See the video:

Meanwhile, the ace cricketer recently celebrated his 36th birthday and on the special occasion his wife shared a lovely picture of him with both their kids, Akaay and Vamika. In the pic, Virat is carrying his son Akaay in a carrier, while daughter Vamika is being held with the other hand on the side. During this, he is seen smiling. Virat, who is seemingly playing with the children in the garden, looks handsome in brown jeans and a white t-shirt.

However, none of their faces are visible in the photo as emoticons are stuck to their faces for privacy reasons. Both Virat and Anushka have maintained the privacy of their kids from media and have a strict no-picture policy for them.

Virat Kohli was recently busy with the three-match Test series against New Zealand, which Team India lost. The performance of Virat was also not commendable as he couldn't manage to score a total of 100 runs in six innings of these three matches.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan to reunite for Ishq sequel after 27 years? Here's what we know so far