West Bengal violence: Two killed in Waqf-related clashes in Murshidabad district | Video West Bengal violence: Both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving.

At least two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday (April 12) following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, the police official added. Miscreants attacked the house of Hargobind Das (74) and his 40-year-old son, Chandan Das. The father and son died on the spot.

According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Their family alleged that miscreants had looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving.

In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said. Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Mamata Banerjee on Waqf Act

The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today amid violent protests in the state, particularly in the Muslim-majority Murshidabad district. So far, over 100 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in the district on Friday (April 11), according to police.

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said in a post on X. "We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Her remarks came as fresh violence was reported from Dhulian in Murshidabad's Samserganj, where one person sustained a bullet injury.