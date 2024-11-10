Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan to reunite for Ishq sequel after 27 years? Here's what we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB/INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Ishq released in 1997.

A video of Ishq co-actors Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn reuniting at an event is doing rounds on social media. On Saturday, the two stars attended the mahurat event of the film titled Tera Yaad Hoon Main, which is the directorial debut of veteran director Indra Kumar's son Aman. Soon after the video of Ajay and Aamir went viral on the internet, many netizens started demanding the sequel of their cult comedy flick. In the viral video, Aamir and Ajay can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug and the two even posed together on the red carpet.

See the video:

Reacting to the video, one social media user wrote, ''In this movie amir khan said : Kitni baar bola hai Bus , ladki , train inke piche kbhi mat bhaago ek gayi dusri aahi jaati hai.'' ''Ram..ram..ram..ram.. mara..mara..mara..mara..mara..mara.. that scene,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Ishq 2 chahiye fir se.'' Aamir and Ajay also reminisced about their days shooting Ishq with Indra Kumar and offered their best wishes to his son, Aman Kumar, for his much-anticipated debut.

Johny Lever, Sajid Khan, Aruna Irani and Aftab Shivdasani were also present at the event to cheer for the team of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Milap Zaveri has come on board to direct the film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

Congratulating the team of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Aruna Irani said, ''I wish luck to the entire team of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main. I hope everyone gets success. I wish the best for my child Aman...may he reach greater heights. I have seen him dancing and I must tell you that he dances extremely well. I am sure he will bring glory to the family.''

