Game Changer teaser: Ram Charan features in multiple avatars with Kiara Advani, fan says 'pure goosebumps'

After a gap of nearly two years, Ram Charan is all set to make his comeback to the big screens with Game Changer. The makers of the film unveiled its first teaser on YouTube on Saturday night. The one-minute-and-30-second teaser showcases Ram Charan going from academia to action. As per the trailer, Game Changer is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections. Game Changer will hit the big screens on January 10 next year.

Watch the teaser here:

Apart from Ram and Kiara, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Anjali in important roles. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in cinemas on the occasion of Christmas this year. However, it is now pushed by nearly two weeks.

Teaser launch event

The teaser of Game Changer was launched at an event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by the lead cast of the film and the director S Shankar. Ram Charan attended the teaser launch event of Game Changer barefoot and was spotted wearing an all-black ethnic outfit which included a kurta, pyjama and a stole.

Ram Charan is currently following Ayyappa Deeksha, which is a sacred vow observed by devotees of Lord Ayyappa. During this period, Ram Charan pledges to follow strict rules and regulations, including wearing only a black kurta and the Ayyappa Mala.

Ram Charan is returning to the big screens after over two years. He was last seen as a lead in RRR, which went on to become a global success. Later, Ram was seen in a special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

