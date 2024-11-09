Aap Ki Adalat: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua lashes out at Bollywood for 'degrading' Bhojpuri films

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua

Nirahua in Aap Ki Adalat: Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known with his screen name Nirahua, featured on iconic television show, Aap Ki Adalat, hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. On the show, he answered questions asked by India TV's Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma and touched on various topics such as his Bollywood crush, personal relationship with his co-star Amrapali Dubey and more. Not only this, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Bhojpuri superstar lashed out at the Mumbai film industry aka Bollywood for 'degrading' Bhojpuri films and labelling them as 'vulgar'.

''It is a big conspiracy to defame Bhojpuri movies. We make our movies at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, while their movies cost Rs 10 crore, 20 crore, 50 crore to Rs 100 crore. When they try to screen their movies in our cinema halls, the owners say, Nirahua's movie is being screened, we won't screen yours. Industry people start thinking how dare these owners don't screen movies of big Bollywood superstars. Then they find methods to 'degrade' Bhojpuri movies. In every interview, on every platform, Bhojpuri movies are described as vulgar and obscene. Let the nation decide,'' he said.

''If our songs have vulgar lyrics, Hindi movies also have vulgar lyrics. In our movie, if we show a wife asking her husband to fix the hook of her bra, who can do that except the husband? And what do they show, 'Choli Ke Peechey Kya Hai'?'' Nirahua added.

Mentioning another Bhojpuri actor and what his fans love about him, Nirahua further said, ''Pawan Singh (Bhojpuri actor) Ji once said, I sang more than 500 bhajans for gods and goddesses; why don't people watch them? Why do they watch 'Lollypop' song? Wherever we go across the world, they play similar songs. So, it is the audience who should decide what they would like to watch.''

On the show, he was also asked by India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma about the actor whom he considered at the top of the Bhojpuri film industry. In reply, he jokingly said, ''I have told both these brothers that the top three slots are reserved for Nirahua, and they should fight for the fourth and fifth slots.''

