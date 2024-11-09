Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua reveals his Bollywood crush when he was young

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhojpuri superstar Nirahua

Nirahua in Aap Ki Adalat: Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua appeared on the popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat where he talked about several topics including his personal life, the Mumbai film industry and more. The show is hosted by India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma. On the show, the Bhojpuri star and former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP revealed about his Bollywood crush when he was an adolescent.

When India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma asked him why he used to put posters of Karisma Kapoor on the walls of his home. In reply, the actor said, ''Mujhe Lagta Hai, Woh Jawani Jawani Nahin, Jishi Koi Kahani Nahin' (Adolescene is worthless if there are no happenings). We have all got a life. Nobody knows whether one will get another life. We don't want to go to Heaven and God tellin you that you were offered everything in life. So I don't lose any opportunity.''

''I am a big fan of Karisma Kapoor. I never missed the first day, first show of her movie. I bunked classes to watch her first show. Once I even sneaked out of an Army NCC camp to watch the first Friday show. I did not want my record to be broken. I was so crazy that I used to pin Karisma's posters on the walls of our home. When my father used to do pooja, some of the smoke from incense sticks used to go towards those posters. My dad used to scold and thrash me for these posters,'' he added.

Rajat Sharma: Do you still remember those thrashings?

Nirahua: Now when I go to sleep, my dad appears in my dreams and thrashes me.

Rajat Sharma: You haven't stopped doing mischief?

Nirahua: "A monkey, even when old, never stops doing somersaults."

Watch the full episode here:

Also Read: Grammy Awards 2025: THIS Indian musician bagged fourth nomination after his three previous wins