Grammy Awards 2025: THIS Indian musician bagged fourth nomination after his three previous wins

After three Grammy wins, Indian musician Ricky Kej has been nominated again for the prestigious award. A list of nominations was announced by The Recording Academy for the 67th Grammy Awards wherein Beyonce created history by bagging 11 nods. Meanwhile, Ricky got his fourth Grammy nomination and this time for his album, Break of Dawn, which will compete in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. Ricky's album will be competing with Anoushka Shankar's Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and Radhika Vekaria's Warriors of Light, among others in the category.

On his nomination, Ricky Kej said, "I am honoured to have Break of Dawn recognized by The Recording Academy. This album is deeply personal, refledting my belief in music as a transformative force for health and well-being of the planet and our people. I hope it inspires all of us to experience music not just as entertainment, but as a source of comfort and healing."

About Ricky Kej

Ricky won his first-ever Grammy in 2015 for his album, Winds of Samsara, which was honoured as the year's finest New Age recording. In 2022 and 2023, he received Grammy Awards for the second and the third time respectively. It is the fourth time Ricky Kej got his Grammy nomination after three successful wins. The 67th edition of Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honouring music released between September 16, 2023 and August 30, 2024.

Earlier this year, on the occasion of Independence Day, he released an epic rendition of our National Anthem featuring top legendary Indian musicians, a 100-piece British Orchestra and a choir of 14000 tribal children. He even bagged a Guinness World Record for this version.

Apart from singing, Ricky is also an environmentalist. He was also named a UNCCD Land Ambassador at the COP14 to raise public awareness about the challenges of land degradation, desertification, and drought.

