Pushpa 2: Sreeleela to feature in special peppy number, leaked picture with Allu Arjun sets internet on fire

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of 2024. The film is set to release in cinemas on December 5. The makers of Pushpa 2 are still busy with the last leg of the shoot and a picture from the set featuring Allu Arjun and actress Sreeleela has set the internet on fire. In the previous film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu featured in a peppy number titled 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava'. Pushpa 2 makers are filming a special item number with Sreeleela in Hyderabad.

Check out Sreeleela's viral pic with Allu Arjun:

In the viral pic, Sreeleela can be seen wearing a black-coloured outfit, paired with a golden black blouse. On the other hand, Allu Arjun can be seen in orange pants and shirt ensemble. Earlier, several reports of Shraddha Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer special item numbers made rounds on social media.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The film's music rights are owned by T-Series. There is still one month left for the release of the film. Trade analysts have already declared Pushpa 2 a massive box office success and have predicted that the film is set to break RRR and Pushpa: The Rise's records.

Apart from this, the makers of the film announced a change in its release date. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, which was changed to December 5. According to the makers, the theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 640 crore. Along with this, the film has made a huge digital deal, in which Netflix has bought the rights for Rs 275 crore.

