iPhones get call recording feature with latest software update: Here's how to use

Apple iPhones are classified as premium smartphones, renowned for their exceptional build quality and robust security features. With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a host of exciting new functionalities for millions of users. Among these enhancements, the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features in selected models stands out, marking a significant update.

One noteworthy addition is the long-awaited call recording feature, which has finally become available to iPhone users. Traditionally, this feature had been a point of comparison for Android users, who have enjoyed it for years. Now, after many years of anticipation, Apple has enabled call recording for the first time. Following the iOS 18.1 update, users will notice the option to record calls during their conversations.

Here’s how you can record calls on your iPhone:

To get started, initiate a call or answer an incoming one.

Once the call is connected, you’ll find the call recording option located at the top left of your screen.

Tapping this white button will begin the recording process.

It's important to note that an announcement will be played to inform both you and the person on the other end that the call is being recorded.

When you decide to stop recording, the file will automatically save to your smartphone for later access.

However, it's crucial to be aware of the legal implications of recording calls. In India, recording a conversation without the other party's consent is illegal and constitutes a violation of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. Engaging in this practice can lead to legal repercussions. Therefore, if you wish to record a call, always seek permission from the other person beforehand.

Meanwhile, Apple has launched a service program addressing issues with the rear camera on the iPhone 14 Plus. Affected users can receive complimentary repairs for 12 months, with no associated charges. Additionally, users who have incurred repair costs before this announcement may be eligible for a refund. Under the Apple Free Service Program, repairs for the rear camera issue will be provided at no cost, contingent upon users verifying their device. The company reports that only a subset of iPhone 14 Plus models is experiencing these camera issues.

