iPhone 14 Plus camera issues? Apple will repair it for free or offer a refund

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has launched a service program addressing issues with the rear camera on the iPhone 14 Plus. Affected users can receive complimentary repairs for 12 months, with no associated charges. Additionally, users who have incurred repair costs before this announcement may be eligible for a refund. Under the Apple Free Service Program, repairs for the rear camera issue will be provided at no cost, contingent upon users verifying their device. The company reports that only a subset of iPhone 14 Plus models is experiencing these camera issues.

The problem primarily affects iPhone 14 Plus units manufactured between April 10, 2023, and April 28, 2024, resulting in the inability to view previews on the rear camera.

How to avail this facility

To determine eligibility, users must visit the Apple support page and enter their device's serial number for verification.

There are specific conditions for eligibility. Users should ensure that their iPhone 14 Plus serial number is correct, which can be located on Apple's website. Devices affected by this issue should be no more than three years old.

How to check the serial number?

To check the serial number, users can navigate to the Settings app on their iPhone 14 Plus. By selecting General and then About, the serial number will be displayed on the screen. This serial number can then be used on Apple's website to check eligibility for the service program.

Meanwhile, recent updates regarding the iPhone SE 4 suggest that Apple is likely to launch its much-anticipated budget-friendly iPhone model in the first half of the upcoming year. Since the release of the previous version in 2022, there has been considerable consumer interest in the next iteration of this economical device. According to recent reports, the design of the iPhone SE 4 may bear a striking resemblance to that of the iPhone 14.

ALSO READ: Could Apple be eyeing Intel for acquisition?