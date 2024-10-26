iPhone SE 4 launch imminent, Apple to commence its mass production soon

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone SE 4 mass production

Recent developments regarding the iPhone SE 4 suggest that the anticipated release of Apple's more affordable iPhone model may occur within the first half of the upcoming year. The previous iteration of the iPhone SE was introduced in 2022, and since that time, consumers have expressed significant interest in the next model of this budget-friendly device. Recent reports indicate that the design of the iPhone SE 4 may closely resemble that of the iPhone 14.

Prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has disclosed critical information pertaining to the production timeline of the iPhone SE 4. It is projected that mass production will commence in late 2024, specifically around December, with an expected output of approximately 8.6 million units. The manufacturing process is anticipated to span from December 2024 through the first quarter of 2025.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 may officially debut in April 2025. Kuo has previously asserted that this timeline is plausible. The device is reportedly catalogued within Apple's database under the codename V59. Recently, tipster Sonny Dickson shared an image of the case for the purported iPhone SE (2025) on social media, illustrating a back panel that resembles the design of the iPhone 7 Plus. Notably, the panel appears flat and includes a dual rear camera arrangement, which is horizontally oriented—a significant deviation from previous iPhone SE models that featured a single camera.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a 6.06-inch display and will likely be the inaugural model in this series to incorporate a 48MP camera. Additionally, an OLED panel supporting a standard refresh rate of 60Hz is anticipated. It is projected that this device will be powered by the latest A18 Bionic chipset and will support 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage options are expected to include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

