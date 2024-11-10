Jio's 28-day plan outperforms Airtel and BSNL, offers Zee5, SonyLIV, more with unlimited data

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio OTT recharge plan

Following the recent hike in mobile tariffs in India, telecom operators are working hard to retain existing subscribers while also attracting new ones. This increase in tariffs has actually benefited the state-owned telecom operator BSNL, which has seen a surge of lakhs of new subscribers in July and August. In response, Jio has introduced a new recharge plan aimed specifically at users who enjoy streaming OTT content.

Jio 28-day OTT recharge

The Jio 28-day recharge plan, priced at Rs 448, offers users 2GB of data per day for a full 28 days. Along with this data, subscribers will benefit from free unlimited calling and 100 free SMS per day. For those worried that 2GB per day isn't enough, this plan also includes an unlimited 5G option.

In addition, subscribers can enjoy a variety of OTT benefits, including access to platforms like SonyLiv, Zee5, Jio Cinema Premium, Discovery+, Sun NXT, FanCode, and more.

Jio 84-day recharge plan

Jio offers an 84-day recharge plan that is priced at Rs 1,049 and provides a generous total of 168GB of high-speed data, ensuring users stay connected seamlessly throughout the duration. Once the daily data limit of 2GB is reached, users can still browse the internet at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

This plan includes unlimited voice calls to any network within India, making it easy to stay in touch. Users can also send up to 100 SMS messages per day without any hassle.

Additionally, Jio has bundled complimentary subscriptions to popular OTT platforms with this offer. For 84 days, users can enjoy free access to Amazon Prime Lite and Jio Cinema, along with JioTV and JioCloud for their entertainment needs.

Moreover, the plan is 5G-enabled, allowing users to experience blazing-fast 5G connectivity wherever the network is available.

