Suspected Pakistani drone spotted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch; third incident this week

Days after Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Pakistan, two incidents of drone sighting have been reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said defence sources on Thursday evening. The security personnel initiated counter unmanned aerial systems (UAS) measures and issued a high alert in the area.

This is the third such incident reported this week. The first drone sighting was reported on Monday when multiple UAVs were spotted in Naushera-Rajouri sector, forcing the Indian Army to employ counter-UAS measures. Later, drone activity was reported in the Keri sector in Rajouri district on Tuesday, forcing security forces to issue an alert.

Following the first sighting of drones, the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two sides had held high-level talks, with India raising its concerns. It should be noted that the Indian Armed Forces have remained on high alert along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

Army chief's stark warning to Pakistan

Amid the repeated incidents of drone sighting this week, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Upendra Dwivedi had issued a stark warning to Pakistan and said that the armed forces are closely monitoring every move of the enemy. He was speaking at the investiture ceremony at the South Western Command in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday, where he also reiterated that Operation Sindoor (launched in response to April 22 Pahalgam terror attack) is "still ongoing".

"Operation Sindoor was the result of this resolve. Within 88 hours, our precision, professionalism and operational superiority forced Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire," the Army chief had said. "This was a clear demonstration of the Indian Army's decisive capabilities in upholding national sovereignty and national interests."

It must be noted that the Indian leadership has repeatedly stated that Operation Sindoor has not concluded and has only been paused. Meanwhile, in another developed, the security forces successfully neutralised an improvised explosive device (IED) in Rajouri district earlier in the day. The IED was recovered during an anti-terror operation in Kakora village following specific inputs, according to the officials, who noted no one was injured in the incident.