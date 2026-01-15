Jammu and Kashmir: IED recovered in Rajouri district; safely defused Jammu and Kashmir: According to the officials, the IED was recovered from Kakora village's forest area, which was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). The IED weighted around three kilograms and it was destroyed through a controlled mechanism.

Rajouri (J&K):

The security forces have averted a major incident after they recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kakora village which comes under the jurisdiction of Manjakote police station in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials on Thursday evening. The explosive was recovered during an anti-terror operation launched by the security forces following specific inputs.

According to the officials, the IED was recovered from Kakora village's forest area, which was defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). The IED weighted around three kilograms and it was destroyed through a controlled mechanism, ensuring the safety of civilians and security personnel, they added.

"No loss of life or property damage was reported," the officials said. "After the recovery, security arrangements were further strengthened and search operations continue in the area. Further details are awaited."

The IED has been recovered at a time when the security forces have remained on alert in view of the Republic Day. Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan also held a high-level meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in Jammu to review the situation in the union territory (UT). Mohan is on a two-day visit to Jammu.

During the meeting, Mohan and Sinha discussed the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Valley and the hilly areas of the Jammu region. They also had a discussion on inter-agency coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, the Army and intelligence agencies. Notably, the meeting comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed security agencies to continue targeting terror infrastructure in the Valley.

The agencies have remained on alert, especially after some drones were spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. Later, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan had held a meeting, with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi warning Islamabad against any misadventure.

(With inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

