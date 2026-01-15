'It was a major attack, left Pak govt baffled': Lashkar commander admits massive Operation Sindoor damage Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack by LeT's The Resistance Front (TRF) in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 last year. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK.

New Delhi:

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Hafiz Abdur Rauf has accepted that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam delivered a strong message after the terror group's headquarter in Muridke was completely demolished during the strike on the intervening night of May 6 and 7. Addressing a gathering recently, Rauf called Operation Sindoor a "major attack" and it left the Pakistani government baffled but they were somehow "saved by Allah".

Rauf's video has also gone viral. However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

"What happened in Muridke on May 6 and 7 -- the mosque was targeted and demolished. It was a major attack, but the Allah saved us. The children were not present here. They wanted to stay here, but our well-wishers advised them to move away because they were aware of the situation," he can be heard saying in the video. "Modi said that terrorist hideouts were attacked, but in reality Pakistan was attacked... The rules of warfare have changed."

Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed in a terror attack by LeT's The Resistance Front (TRF) in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22 last year. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India's strikes was calibrated and focused only on striking the terror infrastructure.

However, in response, Pakistan tried to attack India's military and civilian infrastructure, leading to an intense four-day military conflict that saw extensive use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The top Indian leadership has repeatedly asserted that Operation Sindoor has not concluded and has been only paused, warning Pakistan of any misadventure.

Recently, some drones were also spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, causing concerns. Following this, the two sides held Director General of Military Operations-level talks, with Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi issuing a stern warning to Pakistan. "If they (Pakistani forces) attempt anything, we will take action based on that," he said on Tuesday.

