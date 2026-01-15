'Remain vigilant': India cautions citizens in Israel amid heightened Iran-US tensions The advisory comes amid widespread protests in Iran, with the United States not ruling out interference or military action. Iran has warned that US military bases in the region would be legitimate targets.

New Delhi:

India has issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel, asking them to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The advisory also urged Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Israel. “In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals currently in Israel are advised to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and protocols issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Indian nationals were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel. In case of emergencies, they have been asked to contact the Embassy of India’s 24x7 helpline at +972 54 7520711 and +972 54 3278392.

The advisory comes amid widespread protests in Iran, with the United States not ruling out interference or military action. Iran has warned that US military bases in the region would be legitimate targets in the event of an American attack. Against this backdrop of heightened tensions, concerns have also emerged in Tel Aviv, a key regional rival of Tehran.

Israel steps up security

Local media reports said several areas in southern and central Israel have ordered the opening of public shelters as a precautionary measure. According to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, the mayor of Dimona in southern Israel directed that shelters be opened across the city, saying it was better to be prepared than caught by surprise.

The advisory for Israel comes as India is also preparing to evacuate its nationals from Iran due to the deteriorating situation there.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian embassy in Tehran issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Iran, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the country using available means of transport, including commercial flights, in view of the evolving situation.