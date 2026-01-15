Nat Sciver-Brunt equals major WPL record before Harleen Deol hands UP Warriorz maiden WPL 2026 win Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 63 to equal the WPL record for most 50+ scores, but Harleen Deol’s unbeaten 64 off 39 balls, supported by Chloe Tyron’s 21*, powered UP Warriorz to their first WPL 2026 win, chasing 162 with seven wickets in hand.

Navi Mumbai:

England international Nat Sciver-Brunt is in phenomenal form in the ongoing WPL 2026. After missing the last game, owing to a minor injury, the veteran returned to the squad and scored 63 runs off 43 balls in the first innings against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Courtesy of her knock, the two-time champions posted 161 runs on the board in the first innings.

Meanwhile, with the half-century, Sciver-Brunt also equalled Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur for most 50+ scores in WPL history. She already holds the record for most runs in the tournament and given her current form, the 33-year-old is only expected to break more major records in the tournament.

Most 50+ scores in WPL

Player Number of 50+ scores Meg Lanning 10 Harmanpreet Kaur 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt 10 Ellyse Perry 08 Ash Gardner 06 Shafali Verma 06

Harleen Deol's show won it for UP

Chasing 162 runs could have proven tricky for the visitors, as they were low on confidence following no wins in this edition. On top of that, openers Meg Lanning and Kiran Navgire struggled to give the team a good start. Phoebe Litchfield, the player in form, departed after scoring 25 runs, leaving UP a mountain to climb.

That’s when Harleen Deol stood up to the occasion and got the job done. In the previous game against Delhi Capitals, she was forced to retire out despite batting well, and that move eventually cost UP as that triggered a collapse.

Deol tonight was extremely focused on her craft, arriving at the crease with a much-improved intent. She was dealing with boundaries and that lifted the pressure of the team. Eventually, she made 64* runs off 39 balls, as UP won the match by seven wickets. Chloe Tyron, towards the end, supported her well with an unbeaten cameo of 21 runs off 10 balls.