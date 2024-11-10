Mukesh Khanna announces return of Shaktimaan, says 'it's time for him to return' | WATCH teaser

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaktimaan originally aired between 1997 to 2005.

It is good news for all the 90's era kids who used to stick to the television sets to watch their favourite show, Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna in the titular role. The iconic show is all set to return as Mukesh Khanna announced the news with the fans on social media and shared a teaser on his official YouTube channel, Bheeshm International. Along with the teaser, he wrote, ''It’s Time For HIM to RETURN. Our First Indian SUPER TEACHER- SUPER HERO. YES ! As Darkness And Evil prevails over Children of Today… Its time for him to return. He returns with a Message. He returns with a Teaching. For today’s generation. Welcome Him. With both hands !!!!! Watch now teaser.''

Watch the teaser here:

In the teaser, Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan is seen singing, ''Aazadi ke deewanon ne jung ladhi phir jaanein di, ang ang kat gaye magar anch watan par na ane di,'' looking at the pictures of freedom fighters, Chandrasekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and Subhash Chandra Bose. On his Instagram, Mukesh Khanna shared its first poster featuring himself wearing the iconic Shaktimaan's red-coloured costume.

Netizens reaction

Soon after Mukesh Khanna's post on Instagram went viral, social media users were quick enough to express their views in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Watching your serials a lot in my childhood made my childhood very memorable.'' ''Waitinggg sir.. Most powerful 1st superhero .., hmare shaktiman,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''I have missed school many times to see this.''

About the show

For the unversed, Shaktimaan began airing on Doordarshan in 1997 and featured several other actors including Kitu Gidwani, Vaishnavi, Surendra Pal, and Tom Alter. It was highly popular among the younger generation and the costume of Shaktimaan was one of the popular outfits of that time amongst kids. Over 400 episodes were aired on DD and the show concluded in March 2005.

