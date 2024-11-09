Tony Todd, known for his roles in Final Destination and Candyman franchises, dies at 69

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM FILM'S TRAILER Actor Tony Todd died on November 6.

Tony Todd, the popular actor known for his performances in several horror film franchises including Final Destination and Candyman, died on November 6 at his residence in Los Angeles. He was 69. His representative confirmed the news of his death to Deadline, however, the reason of his demise is still not shared. Born on December 4, 1954, in Washington, DC, Todd pursued acting at the Eugene O'Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory.

Tony Todd's career at a glance

His significant contributions to horror cinema, particularly his leading role in 1992's Candyman, led to his recognition with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the New York City Horror Film Festival. Apart from the Candyman series, Todd was also seen in the series 21 Jump Street, Night Court, MacGyver, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law and Order, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princess and Murder, She Wrote and Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Final Destination films.

Todd also acted in the 1990 remake Night of the Living Dead as Ben. His next big role likely is his most famous, playing the mythical title creep with a hook for a hand in Candyman (1992), a character he reprised in the 2021 sequel of the same name, as per Deadline.

Candyman is a 2021 supernatural horror film directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta. The film is a direct sequel to the 1992 film of the same name and the fourth film in the Candyman film series, based on the short story The Forbidden by Clive Barker and set between Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995) and Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999).

Todd continued to work steadily in film, TV and video games throughout the 21st century, reported Deadline.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Ajay Devgn confirms sequels of Shaitaan, Drishyam, Dhamaal and more, see what the actor said

Also Read: Pushpa 2: Sreeleela to feature in special peppy number, leaked picture with Allu Arjun sets internet on fire