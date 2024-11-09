Ajay Devgn confirms sequels of Shaitaan, Drishyam, Dhamaal and more, see what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's latest offering Singham Again is currently running in cinemas

Ajay Devgn, known for his popular blockbuster franchises in Bollywood, recently opened up about some of his upcoming films. He is currently basking in the success of Singham Again, which is running successfully in cinemas despite facing tough competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, the actor has spilled the beans on the future of his popular franchises including Drishyam, and Golmaal, among others.

In a talk with Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn said that the sequel of Shaitaan is being written by its makers and a team is also working on the next Drishyam film. Not only this, he confirmed the sequels of several other films including Son of Sardaar and De De Pyaar De. ''This is the time for sequels, and that’s happening because the audience is prepared to know what they are going to get in the film. The characters become relatable and the audience is sure on what they will get on the big screen,'' he said.

In the same chat, he also talked about Singham Again being his fastest Rs 100 crore club film. ''As far as numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is the love of the audience. We survive on that, so when you get that, you don’t get towards numbers,'' he added.

The duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty also talked about the future of the Cop Universe and the possibility of a two-hero film in the franchise, also featuring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. Other franchises, whose sequels confirmed by the duo include Golmaal, All The Best, and Dhamaal 4, among others.

