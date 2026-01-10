I-PAC raids fiasco: ED vs Bengal government face-off reaches Supreme Court I-PAC raids fiasco: The development comes after the ED moved the Calcutta High Court. In its plea at the high court, the ED had alleged Mamata Banerjee obstructed the agency's investigation and took away incriminating documents from its custody during raids at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's home.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday moved the Supreme Court in connection with the raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC, said officials, adding that the central probe agency has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. The development comes after the ED moved the Calcutta High Court, for which the hearing will take place on January 14.

In its plea at the high court, the ED had alleged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee obstructed the agency's investigation and took away incriminating documents from its custody during raids at I-PAC director Pratik Jain's home in Kolkata. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, the agency alleged, was aided by the police and she illegally obstructed a lawful search operation.

"Digital devices, electronic storage media, and key incriminating documents were forcibly removed, seized away, concealed and stolen from lawful custody of ED officers by the Hon'ble Chief Minister with the aid of state police," the central probe agency said.

However, the Calcutta High Court has refused to provide urgent relief to the ED.

Bengal government files caveat in Supreme Court

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, urging it to ensure that no order is passed without the state's arguments. A caveat is filed by a litigant in the high courts and the Supreme Court to ensure that no adverse order is passed against it without it being heard.

I-PAC slams ED raids

Meanwhile, the I-PAC has slammed the ED raids and said that the probe agency has set an "unsettling precedent". However, it said that it will extend "full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law".

"We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start," the I-PAC said.

"We do not contest elections or hold political office. Our role is limited to transparent and professional political consulting, uninfluenced by differences in political ideology," it added.