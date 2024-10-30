US Presidential Election 2024: Jennifer Lopez to rally with Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : AP/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lopez set to campaign for Kamala Harris

American singer Jennifer Lopez is set to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris at the 'When We Vote We Win' rally in Las Vegas on Thursday, October 31 for the upcoming US Presidential Election. The gathering aims to galvanise voter participation as the election date draws near, as per Deadline. JLo is set to address the crowd about the critical importance of voting and the implications of the upcoming election for the nation.

She will also share her endorsement of both Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, emphasising the significance of their leadership. The event is part of a broader campaign initiative to encourage voter turnout as early voting in Nevada wraps up on November 1, just days before Election Day.

Adding to the excitement, the iconic band Mana will perform at the rally, enhancing the star-studded atmosphere. In the days leading up to the event, Lopez took to her Instagram story to highlight Harris's commitment to revitalising Puerto Rico's economy and energy infrastructure.

This comes in the wake of controversy ignited by comedian Tony Hinchliffe's derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico during a recent rally for Donald Trump, which was met with outrage from many artists, including Lopez. Puerto Rican music icons such as Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin have also voiced their support for Harris.

In a video, Bad Bunny stated, "I will never forget what Donald Trump did, and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults," as per Deadline.

Ricky Martin further condemned Hinchliffe's comments on his own social media, illustrating the unity among Puerto Rican artists in the face of disrespect. Luis Fonsi joined in as well, calling attention to the ongoing issues and the need for change.

