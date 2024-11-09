Follow us on Image Source : X UPI without bank account: Here is how to use UPI Circle for family members

The ease of use of UPI has made digital payments easier across India, but many people, like children, miss out on its benefits. However, the UPI circle feature allows multiple family members to connect with a single bank account, providing a convenient solution for those without individual accounts.

What is UPI Circle?

UPI Circle allows family members without bank accounts to use UPI payments through a shared account. Primary account holders can be up to five secondary people, including elderly family members, a spouse, or children. This feature was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to extend the availability of UPI.

How to set up a UPI Circle: Step-by-step guide

Using the BHIM-UPI app for example, here is how to register secondary users in the UPI Circle:

Open BHIM-UPI and Select UPI Circle: Click on “UPI Circle” and choose “Add Family or Friends” to add members. You can either scan their QR code or enter their UPI ID. Enter UPI ID: After entering their UPI ID, click “Add to My UPI Circle” and input the person’s phone number from your contacts. Set Access Type: Choose between “spend with limits” (for transactions within a set limit) or “approve every payment” (requiring your approval for each transaction). Authorize with UPI Pin: After setting limits, confirm with your UPI PIN to add the secondary user.

Family members can now easily transact through UPI without having to have their bank account.

