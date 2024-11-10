IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India lose Sanju Samson, Abhishek early after being asked to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Cricket score: India vs South Africa latest match updates, scorecard, commentary, Playing XI

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India look to equal their best-ever winning streak in T20Is as they face South Africa in the second game in Gqeberha. Sanju Samson's special hundred helped India bag the first T20I in Durban and the reigning T20 World Cup champions would be eager to double their lead in Gqeberha.

Suryakumar Yadav has led India extremely well since taking the full-time T20I role after the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format. South Africa have gone in the wrong direction ever since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where they botched up a run-chase and lost to India. They were beaten 3-0 by West Indies and played a 1-1 draw against Ireland before a loss to India in the four-match T20I series opener. Follow for the latest match updates.

Match Scorecard