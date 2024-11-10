Sunday, November 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India lose Sanju Samson, Abhishek early after being asked to bat first
Live now

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India lose Sanju Samson, Abhishek early after being asked to bat first

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: After getting the better of South Africa in the first T20I on the back of a special Sanju Samson ton, India look to double their lead in Gqeberha. They also have a chance to equal their best-ever winning streak in the format. Follow for the latest updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 10, 2024 19:42 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live.
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Cricket score: India vs South Africa latest match updates, scorecard, commentary, Playing XI

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India look to equal their best-ever winning streak in T20Is as they face South Africa in the second game in Gqeberha. Sanju Samson's special hundred helped India bag the first T20I in Durban and the reigning T20 World Cup champions would be eager to double their lead in Gqeberha.

Suryakumar Yadav has led India extremely well since taking the full-time T20I role after the retirement of Rohit Sharma from the format. South Africa have gone in the wrong direction ever since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where they botched up a run-chase and lost to India. They were beaten 3-0 by West Indies and played a 1-1 draw against Ireland before a loss to India in the four-match T20I series opener. Follow for the latest match updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs SA 2nd T20I Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 10, 2024 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Coetzee strikes!!

    Coetzee strikes too and both the Indian openers are back to the hut in the first two overs. Abhishek top edges this and is caught by the fine leg fielder who runs back to take the catch.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Samson gone!!

    Ohh no! Samson has been bowled for a duck here. The centurion in the last two games, Samson is out for a duck.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:30 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: The action is on!

    The two Indian openers - Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are out in the middle. The sun is out now, which might not please the South African bowlers. The action is live now. Jansen with the ball. 

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Anthems time!!

    It's time for the anthems before the play gets underway. India's anthem first, followed by South Africa's.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Rain around but start likely on time!

    There is rain around in Gqeberha. It was drizzling at the time of the toss. But the players are on the ground and we don't see a reason for this game to get a delayed start. It might have been a passing shower.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India's Playing XI

    Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: South Africa's Playing XI

    Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:06 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Suryakumar at toss

    We wanted to bat first and play same brand of cricket, happy with the things in the last match. You always learn something or the other in every game. We want to continue the good habits. No changes, playing with the same XI.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:05 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Markram at toss

    We are going to bowl first again. With rain around, that's the obvious part. Hope the bowlers use the moisture. Kruger is out, Hendricks is in. We are not concerned about the outcome or result.

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India to bat first!!

    South Africa have won the toss and have asked India to bat first. Rain is around, hang on as we bring more updates

  • Nov 10, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Will India make changes?

    The pacers are expected to get more help with the greenery on the surface. India shall bring in a pacer for a spinner. Toss coming up

  • Nov 10, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Pitch report

    The pitch at St George's Park in Gqeberha is a balanced one and it offers something for batters and the bowlers as well. There is plenty in it for the fast bowlers, who find good bounce and carry. The batters can score well if they spend time in the middle.

  • Nov 10, 2024 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: What's in the air?

    While you gear up for this match, watch out for the weather guys. There is a 49% chance of rain in Gqeberha at 4 PM local time, which is the time this match is scheduled to get underway. It is 63% at 6 PM local time and 40% at 7:30 PM local time. Fingers crossed!

  • Nov 10, 2024 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: What happened in the last game?

    India bossed the previous game for most part of it. After being asked to bat first, Samson put up a show. He made 107 and helped India post 202. The bowlers were right on the money with spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi taking five wickets between them. India restricted the Proteas to 141 and won the game by 61 runs.

  • Nov 10, 2024 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: Sanju Samson's terrific day in the office!

    You might have not forgotten that but to bring the context here, Sanju Samson did what no other Indian has ever done. He became the first Indian batter to hit centuries in back-to-back T20I innings. He was only the fourth in the world to do so. Now he sits on the threshold of becoming the first-ever player with three consecutive T20I tons. 

  • Nov 10, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live score: India look to equal their best streak

    After Sanju Samson's terrific ton handed India a big win in the first T20I, the Men in Blue will look to equal their best-ever winning streak in the format. They are currently riding on an 11-match streak and are one win away from equalling their best streak, which they have achieved twice before. As for South Africa, this match would be crucial for their chances to bounce back in the series and bid for a win. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, bring you all the updates from the IND vs SA 2nd T20I in Gqeberha.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement