From pension account to Income Tax, crucial deadlines in November | Check details

Keeping a check on deadlines is one of the most crucial work, especially when dealing with those bearing financial importance. By adhering to these deadlines, a person can avoid penal interests, and penalties, save last-minute rush, and ensure better financial management. Given that, here are some of the important dates and deadlines in November.
November 14
Due dates for issue of TDS certificate:
- Form 16B for tax withheld under 194-IA in September 2024.
- Form 16C for tax withheld under 194-IB in September 2024.
- Form 16D for tax withheld under 194M in September 2024.
November 15
- The Income Tax Department extended the deadline for filing ITR for the fiscal year 2023-2024 (Assessment Year 2024-25) from October 21, 2024 to November 15, 2024. The taxpayers who had to file their ITR by October 31 and submit a tax audit report by September 20, can avail of this extension.
- Those who have to submit audit reports must also file ITR within the deadline simultaneously.
- Last day to make PF and ESI contributions for October 2024.
- The deadline for filing the TCS return (Form 27EQ) for the September 2024 quarter.
November 30
- Last day to submit annual life certificate for pension. The certificate is valid for 12 months from the date of issue
- Challan-cum-statement for October 2024 deductions under Sections 194IA (Form 26QB), 194IB (Form 26QC), and 194M.
- Filing the ITR for transfer pricing cases, specifically for those engaged in international and specified domestic transactions during the financial year 2023-24.