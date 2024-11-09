From pension account to Income Tax, crucial deadlines in November | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Keeping a check on deadlines is one of the most crucial work, especially when dealing with those bearing financial importance. By adhering to these deadlines, a person can avoid penal interests, and penalties, save last-minute rush, and ensure better financial management. Given that, here are some of the important dates and deadlines in November.

November 14

Due dates for issue of TDS certificate:

Form 16B for tax withheld under 194-IA in September 2024.

Form 16C for tax withheld under 194-IB in September 2024.

Form 16D for tax withheld under 194M in September 2024.

November 15

The Income Tax Department extended the deadline for filing ITR for the fiscal year 2023-2024 (Assessment Year 2024-25) from October 21, 2024 to November 15, 2024. The taxpayers who had to file their ITR by October 31 and submit a tax audit report by September 20, can avail of this extension.

Those who have to submit audit reports must also file ITR within the deadline simultaneously.

Last day to make PF and ESI contributions for October 2024.

The deadline for filing the TCS return (Form 27EQ) for the September 2024 quarter.

November 30