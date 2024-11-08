Friday, November 08, 2024
     
National Stock Exchange in Mumbai to remain shut on Nov 20 due to Maharashtra Assembly polls

"The exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra," NSE said.

Published on: November 08, 2024
National Stock Exchange in Mumbai to remain shut on Nov 20.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut on November 20 due to voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra. There will be no trading on that day in the capital market and Futures & Options segment, the NSE said in a statement. 

"The exchange hereby notifies Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as a trading holiday on account of Assembly Elections in Maharashtra," NSE said. BSE is also expected to make the announcement shortly.

As the term of the Maharashtra assembly will end on November 26, 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the Legislative Assembly elections for Maharashtra, along with Jharkhand. As per the EC, the polls in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, results on November 23. 

The Maharashtra assembly comprises 288 members who are directly elected from single-seat constituencies, and this year, the election is expected to be a two-way fight between the ruling Mahayuti Alliance of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP-Sharad Pawar, and the Congress.

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Full schedule 

Poll events Poll dates
Date of issue of gazette notification  22.10.24
Last date of making nominations  29.10.24
Date of scrutiny of nominations  30.10.24
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures  04.11.24
Date of poll  20.11.24
Date of counting  23.11.24
Date before which election shall be completed  25.11.24
