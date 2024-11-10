India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma offers prayers at Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, along with Acharya Pramod Krishnam offers prayer at Shri Kalki Dham

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma visited Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. He donated 'shila' (sacred stone) for the construction of the Kalki Dham temple, the foundation stone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On this occasion, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Peethadheeshwar (Head) of Kalki Dham, welcomed Rajat Sharma. Acharya Pramod Krishnam thanked Rajat Sharma for visiting Kalki Dham and praised him for his contribution to the media sector. Acharya Pramod Krishnam showed Rajat Sharma the complete model of the Shri Kalki Dham temple which is now under construction.

When the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief reached Shri Kalki Dham, Acharya Pramod Krishnam made him sit in his car and drove himself to the sanctum sanctorum of the temple area. There, Rajat Sharma performed ritual amidst the chanting of mantras and donated the sacred stone.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma participates in ritual of 'shiladan'

After donating the sacred stone, Rajat Sharma said that he was very happy to visit the sacred place. "Acharya ji called me here and I got the privilege of visiting this holy place," he added.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the country's prime minister had come to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham and now Rajat ji has come to Kalki Dham. "Kalki Dham will fulfil all his wishes," he added.

After the worship in the sanctum sanctorum, Acharya Pramod Krishnam showed Rajat Sharma the entire Kalki Dham and shared with him all the information about the kind of work going on there.

After this, Rajat ji reached the packed pandal at the Kalki Dham premises, where everyone had the Tricolors in their hands. Amidst patriotic songs, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that the country's well-known journalist Rajat Sharma has reached Kalki Dham today.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma is welcomed by the cheering temple members with holding flags

"Rajat ji also gave me a chance to fight my case in his court (Referring to Aap Ki Adalat show). I fought my case very strongly. This is the court in which everyone wants to go and I got that good fortune," he said.

Rajat Sharma said, "Today I got a chance to come to Shri Kalki Dham, Acharya ji called me. Kalki Dham will hoist the flag of Sanatan, and it will be famous in the country and abroad." Sharma said that he would do whatever he could for Kalki Dham through media and India TV, after which the entire pandal echoed with applause.

