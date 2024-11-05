Growing power of Indian-Americans in US politics | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Representative image

In recent decades, the landscape of American politics has seen a dramatic shift. A community that once had a minimal presence in political offices across the United States—Indian-Americans—has steadily grown in influence and power. Today, more than three dozen Indian-American candidates are actively running for positions in local, state, and even national elections. This surge of political participation marks a significant moment in the evolution of American democracy, as the Indian-American community emerges as an important and dynamic voting bloc.

A shift in representation: From margins to mainstream

For much of the 20th century, Indian-Americans were barely represented in the halls of power in Washington, D.C., or in state legislatures. Indian-American immigration to the U.S. began in earnest in the 1960s and 1970s, as immigration laws were relaxed and skilled workers arrived from India. However, even as the community grew, Indian-Americans remained largely absent from political offices, and their influence was not felt on a national level.

The tide began to turn in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the first Indian-Americans began to make inroads into US politics. Figures like Dalip Singh Saund, the first Indian-American elected to Congress in 1957, paved the way for future generations. However, it wasn’t until the 2010s that Indian-Americans began to gain real political traction. The first major milestone came with the election of Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India. She became the first woman, first person of South Asian descent, and first African American woman to be elected as Vice President of the United States in 2020.

Today, the Indian-American community has become an increasingly significant part of the political fabric in the US. The rapid growth of Indian-American political participation is not just symbolic—it’s tangible and measurable in election results and representation at various levels of government.

Indian-American political power in California

One of the strongest examples of this shift is California, which has emerged as the political hub for Indian-Americans in the US. The state is home to the largest Indian-American population in the country—around 900,000 people—and has produced a growing number of influential Indian-American political figures.

Two prominent Indian-Americans, Ro Khanna and Dr. Ami Bera, currently serve in the U.S. Congress, reflecting a major milestone for the community. Their success has opened doors for a new wave of Indian-American politicians who are running for various positions in California’s local and state elections.

Indian-American candidates in California include Adla Chisti, running for County Supervisor in District 11; Alia Chisti, running for the San Francisco City College Board; Darshna Patel, contesting a seat in the State Assembly; Nikole Fernandez, vying for the San Mateo City Council; Nitya Raman, competing for Los Angeles City Council; Richa Awasthi, running for Foster City Council; and Sukhdeep Kaur, competing for Emeryville City Council. Additionally, Tara Srikanthan is running for the California State Assembly District 26, representing Silicon Valley.

The growing presence of Indian-American candidates in California elections signals a strong trend—Indian-Americans are becoming an essential part of the state's political ecosystem, and their influence is expected to expand further in the coming years.

Indian-Americans expanding their reach across US

While California is at the epicenter of this political shift, Indian-American candidates are now spreading their influence across the country. Michigan, another key battleground state, is seeing Indian-American candidates like Dr. Ajay Raman running for Oakland County Commissioner and Anil Kumar and Ranjiv Puri vying for seats in the Michigan State House. The close electoral contests in Michigan—often decided by narrow margins—make it crucial for these candidates to engage the community and maximize voter turnout.

In Arizona, Priya Sundaresan is running for the State Assembly, while Ravi Shah is contesting a seat on the School Board. In Pennsylvania, Indian-American candidates like Anand Patkar, Anna Thomas, and Arvind Venkata are running for the State House, while Nikil Saval is aiming for a seat in the State Senate.

Other states are also seeing increasing participation from Indian-Americans. Ashwin Ramaswamy is running for the State Senate in Georgia, and if elected, he will become the youngest member of the Georgia State Senate. Ramaswamy’s candidacy has not been without challenges; he has faced racial and hate-filled comments, highlighting the challenges that Indian-American candidates continue to face, even as they rise to prominence.

In Illinois, Anusha Thothakura is running for School Board, and Nabeel Syed is contesting a seat in the State House. Ohio is seeing candidates like Chantel Raghu (County Commissioner) and Pawan Parikh (County Clerk of Courts). Virginia is also represented by Danny Avula, who is running for Mayor of Richmond.

The Texas surge: A hotbed for Indian-American aspirants

In Texas, another state with a rapidly growing Indian-American population, candidates are emerging in significant numbers. Names like Ashika Ganguly (City Council), Karthik Sura (State Senate), Ramesh Premkumar (City Council), and Salman Bhojani (State House) are just a few examples. Shireen Thomas is running for Judge, while Suleman Lalani and Shekhar Sinha are running for the State House.

Sumbul Zeb is competing for the County Appraisal Court, and Ravi Sandil is running for Judge. These candidates are reshaping the political landscape in Texas, where Indian-Americans are becoming increasingly influential.

Other states like New York and Washington are also seeing Indian-American candidates running for higher office. In New York, Jeremy Kooni and Manita Sanghvi are running for State Senate, while Johan Mamdani is vying for the State Assembly. In Washington, Manka Dhingra is in the race for Attorney General, and Mona Das is contesting for Public Lands Commissioner.

The future of Indian-American political influence

As more Indian-Americans step into the political arena, they are helping shape the future of American politics. The growing influence of the Indian-American community is not just a reflection of demographic shifts but also a sign of increased civic engagement and participation. The changing political landscape is poised to have long-lasting impacts on policy, elections, and the future of the U.S.

With more candidates emerging in key elections, Indian Americans are poised to become an even more significant force in American politics. Whether running for Congress, state legislatures, or local offices, Indian-American candidates are challenging the status quo and paving the way for future generations of political leaders. The story of Indian-Americans in politics is still being written, but their voice and presence will continue to grow louder in the years to come.

(PTI inputs)