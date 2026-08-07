Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey to sign defence pact on Friday: How it could reset the dynamics in Mideast

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye will sign a trilateral defence pact on Friday against the backdrop of the over five-month long conflict between the United States (US) and Iran that disrupted global supply, led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and drawn other Gulf states.

The agreement will be signed in Jeddah where Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. While Erdogan will arrive in Saudi later in the day, Sharif and Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir are already in the Red Sea city as part of their three-day visit.

"Although taking place against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Gulf, the visit will carry significance beyond the immediate crisis and short term considerations," Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said in a statement on Thursday.

The Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan already signed a strategic mutual defence agreement in September last year which is similar to that of the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Under the agreement, the attack on one would be considered as "an aggression against both". The move drew immediate attention because Pakistan remains the only Muslim nation that possesses nuclear weapons.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," the agreement states.

Türkiye's bid for a trilateral pact

Ever since Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the pact, speculations were rife that even Türkiye could join the agreement. For this, negotiations have been held for months, and the three countries have swiftly expanded their defence ties.

"It was under discussion for a long time but the latest developments in the region expedites it," AFP quoted sources as saying.

The importance for Saudi, Pakistan and Türkiye

The trilateral pact will have a far-reaching impact on the Middle East and reset the regional dynamics. Saudi Arabia has already been dealing with strikes by Iran-backed militias and Türkiye's expertise on drone technology would help the Kingdom deal with any such threats in the future.

For Türkiye, which has become a major defence exporter, Saudi's financial investment could help its ambitious projects such as KAAN fifth-generation fighter jet, indigenous submarine programme, and drone systems. It could also help in increasing the diplomatic influence of Türkiye.

Additionally, both Türkiye and Saudi Arabia could potentially benefit from Pakistan's nuclear deterrent under such a defence pact; however, Islamabad has never officially extended nuclear guarantees to any country.

Meanwhile, for Pakistan, the pact would help in getting financial support, as the country is already dealing with a financial crunch. Regional analysts say that Pakistan is also looking to counter India through this pact, especially after getting hammered by Indian forces during the four-day Operation Sindoor.

Earlier when Pakistan and Saudi signed the defence pact, India had stated that it would study its implications, reinstating that the government remains committed to protecting the country's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains.

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