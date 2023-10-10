X introduces reply limitation feature for verified users: Know what it is

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk announces reply limit for verified users on X

On Tuesday, the billionaire owner of X, Elon Musk, announced a new feature that enables users to prevent unverified accounts from replying to their posts. This means that users now have the option to limit responses exclusively to verified individuals.

Musk expressed optimism that this move would significantly combat the issue of spam bots on the platform. However, it also raises concerns regarding the ability of premium service subscribers to challenge misinformation, as they may find it challenging to engage with unverified accounts.

One user raised a crucial question about the potential impact on free speech. They pointed out that while the feature appears beneficial, it could pose a hurdle for individuals who prefer not to go through the verification process.

In a bid to boost revenue and achieve profitability by 2024, X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to introduce a three-tiered membership system for its premium paid subscription service. This new approach would replace the current $8 Premium subscription with three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, each offered at varying price points.

It remains uncertain whether a free version of X will continue to be available. Under the proposed changes, the entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads users encounter on the platform. The Standard tier will display half as many ads, while the top-tier Plus premium offering will completely remove ads, potentially at a price point higher than $8 per month.

Furthermore, the platform is also taking significant steps to retain users on its platform by investing nearly $20 million (over Rs 166 crore) in paying creators. Starting in July, the social media platform initiated payments to creators for a portion of the advertising revenue they earned from ads displayed in replies to their posts directed at other verified users.

