WhatsApp enhances chat privacy with upcoming secret code feature: Know how it works

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that allows users to set a secret code for locked chats. This additional layer of security is separate from the main phone password and grants users greater control over their protected conversations.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature significantly boosts the privacy of conversations, even in the unlikely event of someone gaining access to your phone. These locked chats will be listed separately and can only be accessed through your phone’s PIN or biometric authentication.

Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update, available on the Google Play Store, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is actively working on new ways to access this section of the app. A screenshot shared in the report revealed WhatsApp's plan to introduce a feature allowing users to configure a secret code for locked chats.

This development follows WhatsApp's earlier hint at a custom password feature for locked chats in a blog post a few months ago. It appears that the Meta-owned app is now actively working on enhancing the privacy options for this feature by developing a secret access code.

The secret code feature for locked chats is currently under development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also introducing a new search feature for the Updates tab, allowing users to search for status updates and channels on the application. The search button will now be available within the top app bar, simplifying the process of finding status updates, followed channels, and even verified channels.

