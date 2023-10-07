Saturday, October 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. WhatsApp enhances chat privacy with upcoming secret code feature: Know how it works

WhatsApp enhances chat privacy with upcoming secret code feature: Know how it works

When users set a custom password for their protected chats, this feature isolates the privacy of these conversations from the overall phone security. This means that even if someone gains access to the device password, they won’t automatically have access to the protected chats folder.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2023 16:01 IST
whatsapp, secret code on whatsapp, whatsapp new chat privacy feature, whatsapp features, tech news
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Beta update reveals secret code feature for locked chats

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly developing a new feature that allows users to set a secret code for locked chats. This additional layer of security is separate from the main phone password and grants users greater control over their protected conversations.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this new feature significantly boosts the privacy of conversations, even in the unlikely event of someone gaining access to your phone. These locked chats will be listed separately and can only be accessed through your phone’s PIN or biometric authentication.

ALSO READ | OnePlus unveils exciting offers across product range in 'One Celebration' event

Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.8 update, available on the Google Play Store, it has been discovered that WhatsApp is actively working on new ways to access this section of the app. A screenshot shared in the report revealed WhatsApp's plan to introduce a feature allowing users to configure a secret code for locked chats.

This development follows WhatsApp's earlier hint at a custom password feature for locked chats in a blog post a few months ago. It appears that the Meta-owned app is now actively working on enhancing the privacy options for this feature by developing a secret access code.

ALSO READ | India cracks down on CSAM: Ultimatum for X, YouTube, and Telegram | Here's what it means

Related Stories
WhatsApp Beta introduces pinned messages feature: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp Beta introduces pinned messages feature: Here's what you need to know

After Meta layoff, employee achieves aspiration with Google job offer

After Meta layoff, employee achieves aspiration with Google job offer

Book Delhi Metro ticket through WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Book Delhi Metro ticket through WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Instagram testing 'Multiple Audience Lists' for story sharing: Check how it works

Instagram testing 'Multiple Audience Lists' for story sharing: Check how it works

WhatsApp introduces secret code for chats: Here's what you need to know

WhatsApp introduces secret code for chats: Here's what you need to know

The secret code feature for locked chats is currently under development and is expected to be available in a future update of the app.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also introducing a new search feature for the Updates tab, allowing users to search for status updates and channels on the application. The search button will now be available within the top app bar, simplifying the process of finding status updates, followed channels, and even verified channels.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News