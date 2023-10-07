India cracks down on CSAM: Ultimatum for X, YouTube, and Telegram | Here's what it means

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Government issues warning to Telegram, YouTube, and X over CSAM

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently issued warnings to social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, instructing them to promptly remove any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their Indian internet services or face consequences.

These notices underline the critical need for swift and permanent elimination or restriction of access to any CSAM found on their platforms. They also stress the implementation of proactive measures like content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms to prevent future dissemination of such material.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, stated, "We have sent notices to X, YouTube, and Telegram to ensure there is no Child Sexual Abuse Material that exists on their platforms. The government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules."

Chandrasekhar mentioned that social media intermediaries must abide by the strict expectations laid out in the IT Act, which prohibits the presence of criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. Failure to act swiftly may lead to the withdrawal of their safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, exposing them to legal liabilities.

The notices from MeitY assert that non-compliance will be considered a violation of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, 2021. The ministry cautioned these platforms that any delay in adhering to the notices could result in the removal of their safe harbor protection, which currently shields them from legal repercussions.

The Information Technology (IT) Act of 2000 provides the legal framework for addressing explicit content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose stringent penalties and fines for online transmitting obscene or explicit material.

