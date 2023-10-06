Instagram's new experiment: 'Multiple Audience Lists' for stories | Know what it is and how it works

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram testing 'Multiple Audience Lists' for story sharing

Instagram is currently in the testing phase for a new feature that allows users to share their stories with specific audience lists. Similar to the existing 'Close Friends' feature, this function permits users to curate a list of chosen individuals who will be the sole viewers of the shared stories. At present, this feature is not universally accessible as Instagram is piloting it with a select group of users.

Announcing this development, Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, shared his enthusiasm for the feature. Mosseri stated, "This allows you to share stories with smaller groups and gives you more control over who can see your stories." He also mentioned his eagerness to personally create additional lists to better connect with different groups in his life.

Image Source : FILEMultiple Audience Lists feature

ALSO READ | OnePlus Pad Go arrives in India: Check key specs, price, and other details

This choice will be presented when creating a story and selecting the 'share' option. A menu will appear, displaying all your friends' lists, including the 'Close Friends' list, and even allows for the creation of a new list right from the drop-down menu.

Members of an audience list will receive a notification when viewing a story, denoted by a green icon at the top of the screen. Although Instagram already offers the 'Close Friends' list feature, the ability to create multiple lists provides a valuable tool for those looking to share content exclusively with select groups of friends. However, Instagram has yet to specify how many lists one can create for stories.

ALSO READ | How to buy Delhi Metro tickets via WhatsApp: A quick and complete guide

This move by Instagram follows a similar initiative by Facebook on a larger scale. Facebook recently introduced a feature enabling users to create multiple profiles, catering to distinct audiences. This allows for the creation of profiles for friends and family, professional connections, hobbies, and more.

Latest Technology News