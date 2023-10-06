Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus Pad Go arrives in India: Check key specs, price, and other details

OnePlus Pad Go arrives in India: Check key specs, price, and other details

The OnePlus Pad Go will be available at various online and offline stores, including Amazon, Flipkart, Oneplus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, and Croma.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2023 16:12 IST
oneplus pad go launched in India, oneplus pad go price, oneplus pad go key features, tech news
Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Pad Go debuts with 2.4K Display, priced at Rs 19,999

OnePlus has unveiled its latest addition to the tablet lineup, the OnePlus Pad Go. This budget-friendly successor to the earlier released OnePlus Pad offers a host of features tailored for multimedia enthusiasts. With its powerful specifications and competitive pricing, it stands as an appealing option in the tablet market.

Variants and Pricing

The tablet is available in two storage configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB. It comes in both Wi-Fi-only and LTE-enabled models. In India, the Wi-Fi-only, 128GB variant starts at Rs. 19,999, while the LTE-enabled model with lower storage is priced at Rs. 21,999. The LTE model with 256GB storage is available for Rs. 23,999.

ALSO READ | How to buy Delhi Metro tickets via WhatsApp: A quick and complete guide

Display and Performance

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts a slightly smaller display compared to its predecessor, along with reduced resolution, pixel density, refresh rate, and brightness. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2, offering a seamless user experience. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and offers storage options of up to 256GB.

Optimised for Multimedia Consumption

According to the company, the OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD display, with a fixed 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals. The tablet is equipped with quad Dolby Atmos speakers to deliver an immersive audio experience.

Related Stories
OnePlus 12R: Anticipated early 2024 launch and impressive battery size

OnePlus 12R: Anticipated early 2024 launch and impressive battery size

New OnePlus tablet teased for India release: Is it the OnePlus Pad Go?

New OnePlus tablet teased for India release: Is it the OnePlus Pad Go?

OnePlus' inaugural foldable device expected to Launch on October 19

OnePlus' inaugural foldable device expected to Launch on October 19

Discover the new features in OnePlus 11's latest beta update: OxygenOS 14

Discover the new features in OnePlus 11's latest beta update: OxygenOS 14

OnePlus set to unveil its first foldable device in partnership with Oppo

OnePlus set to unveil its first foldable device in partnership with Oppo

ALSO READ | Battle of titans: iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro | Here's what you need to know

Camera and Battery Life

The OnePlus Pad Go comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera supported by electronic image stabilization (EIS), along with an 8-megapixel front camera. Its powerhouse is an 8,000mAh battery, capable of providing extended usage. With 33W SUPERVOOC charging, the company said it ensures quick refueling.

Availability and Color Options

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad Go commence on October 12, 12 PM IST. The tablet, available in a refreshing Twin Mint colorway, will be open for sale on the OnePlus website in two weeks.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News