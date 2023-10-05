Battle of titans: iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro | Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE\APPLE iPhone 15 Pro vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: A head-to-head comparison

In the tech world, Apple and Google are titans, and their latest releases, the iPhone 15 Pro and Google Pixel 8 Pro respectively, have ignited fierce competition. Both brands have unveiled flagship devices with an array of cutting-edge features, leaving consumers in a difficult situation about which premium smartphone to choose. Let's break down the key aspects to help you make an informed decision.

Design and Aesthetics

When it comes to design, both Apple and Google have opted for continuity rather than radical change. Personal preference plays a significant role in this regard. Both devices sport a glass back panel. The iPhone 15 Pro features a titanium frame, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts an aluminum frame.

Display and Operating System

The iPhone 15 Pro presents users with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro takes it a step further with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. Both screens offer a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals. For protection, the iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with Ceramic Shield Glass, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro features Gorilla Glass Victus 2. In terms of operating systems, the iPhone 15 Pro runs on iOS 17, while the Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by the latest Android 14.

Processing Power

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro is fueled by the formidable A17 Bionic chipset, ensuring snappy performance. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 Pro runs on Google's in-house Google Tensor G3 chipset, promising powerful processing capabilities.

RAM and Storage Options

The iPhone 15 Pro offers customers a range of storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, each paired with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 8 Pro offers configurations with 12GB of RAM and storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Camera Capabilities

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a triple camera setup. Its primary camera, armed with 48MP and an f/1.8 aperture, features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The secondary and tertiary cameras are both 12 megapixels. This setup allows users to capture video in impressive 4K resolutions at varying frame rates. The selfie camera boasts 12 megapixels and an f/1.9 aperture, providing the ability to record in 4K.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8 Pro also offers a triple camera system. Its primary camera boasts an impressive 50MP with an f/1.8 aperture, equipped with OIS. The secondary camera has a 48MP lens with an f/2.8 aperture, while the third camera also boasts 48MP with an f/2.0 aperture. The company has incorporated features like dual flash, pixel shift, ultra HDR, and panorama mode. For selfie enthusiasts, the Pixel 8 Pro offers a 10.5-megapixel front camera, also capable of recording in 4K.

Battery and Charging

The iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with a 3274mAh battery and supports 15-watt wireless charging. In contrast, the Google Pixel 8 Pro boasts a larger 5050mAh battery, surpassing the iPhone in capacity. It also supports faster 30W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.

Price Comparison

The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs 1,06,999 in India for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the base variant of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 1,34,900.

In conclusion, both devices offer exceptional features, leaving the choice dependent on personal preferences and specific needs.

