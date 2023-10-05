Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
WhatsApp Beta unveils pinned messages: Know what it is and how it works

It's worth noting that pinned messages aren't confined to group chats; they're also available in individual conversations. This means users can effortlessly spotlight specific content, even within private exchanges.

Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi October 05, 2023
WhatsApp Beta introduces pinned messages feature

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly in the process of introducing two new features: pinned messages and a revamped chat attachment menu. This update aims to enhance user experience by providing a means to spotlight important or frequently referenced messages.

As per reports, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.21.4) is now available for download on the Google Play Store. The update is being rolled out to a select group of beta testers, allowing them to explore these new functionalities, according to WABetaInfo.

Following installation of the update, users will find a new pin action within the message options. This empowers them to affix a message to the top of their chat, ensuring swift access to critical or frequently used messages.

Additionally, some beta testers may have the opportunity to experiment with a redesigned chat attachment menu boasting a modern style. However, since these features are currently only accessible to a limited set of beta testers, it may take some time before they reach a wider user base.

The report also sheds light on the control users will have over pinned messages. They can select from three durations - 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days - determining how long a message remains prominently displayed in their chats. Furthermore, users retain the option to dismiss a pinned message at any time, irrespective of the chosen duration.

At present, the pinned messages feature and the redesigned chat attachment menu are accessible exclusively to a limited group of beta testers who have updated to the latest WhatsApp beta version from the Google Play Store. These features are anticipated to gradually roll out to a broader audience in the forthcoming weeks. 

