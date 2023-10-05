Thursday, October 05, 2023
     
ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 starts today: How to watch it for free | Complete guide

For those with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription, you can also watch the matches on a laptop or PC by logging in with your mobile number on Hotstar's website.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2023 12:05 IST
ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 starts today
Image Source : ICC ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 starts today

Get ready for the much-anticipated 13th edition of the ICC World Cup 2023, set to kick off today (October 5th) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This thrilling event will be hosted entirely in India, with the final showdown scheduled for November 19th. India's first match of the tournament is against Australia on October 8th, followed by the highly awaited clash against Pakistan on October 14th.

For those eager to catch all the action online in India, the Star Sports Network will be broadcasting the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 on various channels including SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ | Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 pre-order phase begins in India

If you're looking to catch the ICC ODI World Cup warm-up matches for free, Disney Plus Hotstar is the go-to platform. It holds the exclusive digital rights to stream the matches on its mobile app and official website. However, please note that while mobile streaming is free, the resolution will be limited to HD quality.

To catch the World Cup 2023 matches for free on your Android or iPhone, follow these simple steps:

  1. Download the Disney Plus Hotstar app from the Play Store or App Store if you haven't already.
  2. Open the Disney+ Hotstar app.
  3. If a match is live, select the banner at the top.
  4. Users can also access the live streams by tapping the 'Sports' tab.

ALSO READ | Android users can now react with emojis in Gmail: Here's how

For smart TV owners, simply download the official Disney Plus Hotstar app from your respective app store, available on your operating system. Don't miss out on the thrilling cricket action of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - it's all just a click away!

