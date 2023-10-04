Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 pre-order phase begins in India

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 22:01 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch
Image Source : FILE Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google has officially opened pre-orders for its latest offerings in India, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, along with the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999, while the Pixel 8 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 106,999. Both these smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from October 12.

In addition to the smartphones, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is now available for pre-order at Rs 39,900 and will also be available for purchase on October 12 through Flipkart.

Google is enticing customers with limited-time launch offers in India. These include a bank offer of up to Rs 8,000 on select banks and an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 for the Pixel 8. Meanwhile, for the Pixel 8 Pro, there's an offer of up to Rs 9,000 on select banks and an exchange offer of up to Rs 4,000. Furthermore, with the purchase of a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, customers can acquire a Pixel Watch 2 for just Rs 19,999 or Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 8,999.

India Tv - Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch

Image Source : FILEGoogle Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch

The Pixel 8 smartphones are powered by Google's new Tensor G3 chip and will receive seven years of consistent OS, security, and Feature Drop updates. They feature upgraded camera systems with a new 50-megapixel main camera, improved low-light sensitivity, an updated ultra-wide camera with autofocus for Macro Focus, and a telephoto lens with 56% more light sensitivity. The front-facing camera also boasts autofocus for high-quality selfies. Users can capture high-resolution 50MP images across the zoom range in both JPEG and RAW formats.

Moreover, Google has introduced the Magic Editor in Google Photos, which uses generative AI to enhance photo composition and editing. The Audio Magic Eraser feature allows users to reduce unwanted sounds in videos, offering a more immersive audio experience.

The Pixel Watch 2 offers enhanced performance, all-day battery life with its always-on display, new safety features, and advanced health sensors. It boasts the most accurate heart rate tracking among Google's trackers and smartwatches. Made from 100% recycled aluminium, the Pixel Watch 2 is 10% lighter than its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 3. Thanks to a low-power co-processor and new CPU, the watch provides an impressive 24 hours of battery life even with the always-on display enabled.

In summary, Google's latest product lineup in India includes the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, along with the Pixel Watch 2, offering a range of advanced features, camera improvements, and enticing launch offers for Indian consumers.

Inputs from IANS

