Dyson launches Zone headphones with noise cancellation: Price, availability and more

Dyson, the global consumer electronics company, has marked its entry into the Indian wearable market by introducing its next-generation noise-cancelling headphones. These headphones, known as the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones, are now available on Dyson's official website and demo stores in India.

The starting price for the Dyson Zone headphones is set at Rs 59,900, with the Absolute+ model retailing for Rs 64,900, and the Ultra Blue variant priced at Rs 59,900.

Key features of the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones include up to 50 hours of continuous playback, ultra-low distortion, advanced noise-cancellation technology, and faithful audio reproduction across the entire sound spectrum. The headphones are designed to actively monitor and combat city noise, ensuring an uninterrupted and immersive listening experience.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with a USB-C charging system, these headphones provide up to 50 hours of ultra-low distortion sound on a single charge. They require approximately three hours to reach a full charge. The advanced active noise reduction feature ensures high-quality audio reproduction across the entire audio spectrum.

Dyson has also prioritized user comfort in the design of these headphones, with comfort pads that adapt perfectly to the shape of the wearer's ears.

Moreover, the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones feature an additional microphone for telephony purposes, enabling clear voice transmission while effectively cancelling out surrounding noise. They can also be equipped with a removable visor, which can project purified air when travelling in polluted urban areas or on public transport.

To control various headphone settings, including airflow speed, noise reduction mode, and audio equalization, users will need to download the MyDyson App.

Dyson's entry into the Indian wearable market is marked by these cutting-edge headphones, offering both exceptional audio quality and advanced noise-cancelling capabilities. The headphones cater to the needs of users seeking a premium and immersive listening experience.

